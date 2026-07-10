SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock's previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised SolarEdge Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $36.94.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $99,458.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 175,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 483,052 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,830,000 after purchasing an additional 612,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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