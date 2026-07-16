Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Solstice Advanced Mat from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.88.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 68.57. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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