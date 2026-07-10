Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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SOLV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. Solventum has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLV. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Solventum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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