Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.1901. Sompo shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 2,766 shares traded.

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Sompo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc OTCMKTS: SMPNY is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group's core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading

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