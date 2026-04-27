Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Sompo logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sompo ADR gapped down — the stock opened at $17.1901 after a prior close of $18.19 and last traded at $17.83 on light volume (2,766 shares).
  • Valuation and technicals — market cap about $33.25 billion with a PE of 8.68; the price is below the 50‑day SMA ($18.84) but slightly above the 200‑day SMA ($17.37), indicating near‑term weakness amid longer‑term support.
  • Recent results and business profile — Sompo reported quarterly EPS of $0.57 on $8.71 billion revenue, with a 10.62% net margin and 13.26% ROE; it is a Tokyo‑based insurer with significant international operations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.1901. Sompo shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 2,766 shares traded.

Sompo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter.

Sompo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc OTCMKTS: SMPNY is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group's core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sompo Right Now?

Before you consider Sompo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sompo wasn't on the list.

While Sompo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines