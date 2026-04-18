Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

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Sonida Senior Living Stock Down 2.1%

SNDA stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Sonida Senior Living has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDA. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company's stock.

Sonida Senior Living Company Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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