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Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) from a "sell" to a "hold" rating in a report released Saturday.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—Royal Bank of Canada and Cantor Fitzgerald issued bullish ratings (outperform/overweight) while Weiss Ratings and one other gave sell/hold views—resulting in an average MarketBeat rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.
  • SNDA opened at $34.67 (52-week range $20.30–$37.57) with a $1.64 billion market cap, a negative P/E (-8.23) and a high debt-to-equity ratio (136.33), and institutions own about 87.55% of the shares.
  • Interested in Sonida Senior Living? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDA

Sonida Senior Living Stock Down 2.1%

SNDA stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Sonida Senior Living has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDA. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company's stock.

Sonida Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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