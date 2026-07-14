Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Up 136.1% in June

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,665 shares, an increase of 136.1% from the June 15th total of 4,517 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Sono-Tek alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 29.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOTK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sono-Tek to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sono-Tek from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOTK

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,721. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of -0.05. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 9.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company's core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company's product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sono-Tek, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sono-Tek wasn't on the list.

While Sono-Tek currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here