Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,424 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the June 30th total of 10,665 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOTK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sono-Tek to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sono-Tek from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 9.62%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sono-Tek by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company's core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company's product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

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