Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.34%. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

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Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,148. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $89,152.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,769.03. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,826.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SON

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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