Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. 1,028,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.34%.Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $89,152.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $528,769.03. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,438 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,576 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,813.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 846,794 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $16,613,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $11,569,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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