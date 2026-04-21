Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Trading Down 4.1% - Here's What Happened

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 279,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 282,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.83 price target on Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$0.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGO

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$61.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to earn a 60% interest in the Hilltop Gold project consisting of 12,836 hectares located in southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a 100% interest in the Calera Group of Concessions that covers an area of approximately 1,500 hectares located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Mexico.

Further Reading

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