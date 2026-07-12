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Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Sonos has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from five research firms, with one sell, two hold, and two buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is $20.00.
  • The company has seen mixed analyst actions recently, including upgrades and downgrades from firms such as Weiss Ratings, Wall Street Zen, Rosenblatt Securities, and Zacks Research. Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating with a $21 target.
  • Sonos shares rose 3.0% to $14.50, while the company also has a near-term catalyst with its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results due July 29. Recent headlines point to heavy discounts on Sonos products and a restructuring that included layoffs of veteran design and product executives.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sonos.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SONO

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 699.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Sonos

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Sonos Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 1,355,337 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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