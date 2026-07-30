Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.17. Sonos shares last traded at $14.8740, with a volume of 273,793 shares changing hands.

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Sonos News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sonos reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, above the $0.24 Zacks consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached $375.26 million, exceeding expectations of $365.65 million and increasing 8.8% year over year. Sonos Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Sonos reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, above the $0.24 Zacks consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached $375.26 million, exceeding expectations of $365.65 million and increasing 8.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based speaker demand, international growth and cost controls supported higher sales, margins and adjusted EBITDA, indicating improving operational execution. Sonos Q3 Earnings Beat on Broad-Based Growth and Cost Control

Broad-based speaker demand, international growth and cost controls supported higher sales, margins and adjusted EBITDA, indicating improving operational execution. Positive Sentiment: Management’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $325 million to $355 million is above the $305.1 million consensus estimate. Sonos also identified India as a priority market as demand for premium home-theater products grows.

Management’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $325 million to $355 million is above the $305.1 million consensus estimate. Sonos also identified India as a priority market as demand for premium home-theater products grows. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a $21 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels.

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a $21 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Sonos appointed long-term investor Chris Shackelton to its board, adding experience in strategy, capital allocation and financial markets as the company reshapes its leadership and oversight. Sonos Appoints Chris Shackelton to Board of Directors

Sonos appointed long-term investor Chris Shackelton to its board, adding experience in strategy, capital allocation and financial markets as the company reshapes its leadership and oversight. Negative Sentiment: Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion is broadly consistent with the $1.5 billion consensus at the low end, while no meaningful EPS outlook was provided. Investors may view this as insufficiently strong to justify the stock’s elevated earnings multiple, contributing to a negative “sell-the-news” reaction.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONO

Sonos Stock Down 17.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sonos by 699.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 485.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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