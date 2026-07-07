SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CEO Ross Muken Sells 9,838 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Ross Muken sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 670,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,500,798.22. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Ross Muken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Ross Muken sold 422 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $2,270.36.

On Monday, April 20th, Ross Muken sold 760 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,952.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ross Muken sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $13,888.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ross Muken sold 4,442 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $21,143.92.

On Friday, April 10th, Ross Muken sold 3,687 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $17,292.03.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ross Muken sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ross Muken sold 2,786 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,484.24.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 284,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.96.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,130.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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