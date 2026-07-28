SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Chairman Sells 24,381 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $153,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,512,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,095,650.38. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jurgi Camblong sold 20,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $47,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,685 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $93,376.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $118,051.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $7,826.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $290,400.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,540.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 56,495 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,351. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $468.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOPH

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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