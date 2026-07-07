SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Sells $21,417.05 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Manuela Valente sold 4,241 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $21,417.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,772.50. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Manuela Valente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Manuela Valente sold 380 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $1,976.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Manuela Valente sold 3,824 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $18,546.40.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 284,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.96.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%.

More SOPHiA GENETICS News

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and several other executives also sold stock the same day, including the CEO, CFO, CTO, and other insiders. While these sales were reportedly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards, the breadth of selling can still pressure investor sentiment. Article: Chairman Jurgi Camblong sale filing

Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and several other executives also sold stock the same day, including the CEO, CFO, CTO, and other insiders. While these sales were reportedly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards, the breadth of selling can still pressure investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The insider transactions were disclosed as routine 10b5-1 sales related to equity-award vesting, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but they still add noise around the stock. Article: Philippe Menu sale filing

The insider transactions were disclosed as routine 10b5-1 sales related to equity-award vesting, which makes them less concerning than discretionary selling, but they still add noise around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: SOPHiA GENETICS previously reported quarterly revenue of $21.69 million, topping expectations, even though earnings missed estimates. That mixed report still supports the stock’s broader recovery from its lows. Previous earnings report referenced in background

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 5,432,871 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company's stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth about $2,157,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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