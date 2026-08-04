SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million.

Here are the key takeaways from SOPHiA GENETICS's conference call:

Q2 revenue rose 27% year over year to $23.3 million , with record platform analysis volume of 115,000, up 22%. U.S. revenue grew 64%, while liquid biopsy revenue increased 80%.

, with record platform analysis volume of 115,000, up 22%. U.S. revenue grew 64%, while liquid biopsy revenue increased 80%. Customer momentum remained strong, with 24 new customers added, net dollar retention improving to 117%, and annualized revenue churn below 1%. Management said the clinical and biopharma pipelines each exceed $100 million.

The company announced two AstraZeneca companion diagnostic programs, which management described as sizable, multi-year opportunities expected to contribute primarily from 2027 onward and expand SOPHiA’s biopharma platform.

SOPHiA raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million from $92 million-$94 million, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA loss target of $29 million-$32 million and expectations to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2027.

from $92 million-$94 million, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA loss target of $29 million-$32 million and expectations to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2027. Adjusted gross margin declined to 72.1% from 74.4% a year ago, pressured by lower-margin early-stage biopharma projects, customer implementation services, and higher cloud and AI computing costs. The company also reported $12.9 million of quarterly cash burn and completed a $57.5 million equity offering, which may create shareholder dilution.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.96. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at SOPHiA GENETICS

In related news, Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,492,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,157,409.86. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $38,221.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 614,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,178,965.79. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 221,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,070 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOPH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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