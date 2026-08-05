SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.68% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SOPHiA GENETICS

In related news, insider Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $38,221.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 614,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,965.79. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ross Muken sold 9,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 670,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,798.22. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,070. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting SOPHiA GENETICS

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: SOPHiA GENETICS increased its full-year revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the approximately $93.4 million analyst consensus. Management also expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end, an important milestone for the currently loss-making company. SOPHiA GENETICS 2026 outlook

SOPHiA GENETICS increased its full-year revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the approximately $93.4 million analyst consensus. Management also expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end, an important milestone for the currently loss-making company. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and improving EBITDA: Second-quarter revenue rose 27% year over year to $23.3 million, ahead of the $21.7 million consensus estimate. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 27% to $8.8 million, indicating progress toward profitability. SOPHiA GENETICS Q2 2026 results

Second-quarter revenue rose 27% year over year to $23.3 million, ahead of the $21.7 million consensus estimate. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 27% to $8.8 million, indicating progress toward profitability. Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca partnership: The company entered a multiyear global collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could expand SOPHiA’s role in pharmaceutical development and commercial testing, although financial terms were not disclosed. SOPHiA GENETICS AstraZeneca collaboration

The company entered a multiyear global collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could expand SOPHiA’s role in pharmaceutical development and commercial testing, although financial terms were not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Bottom-line miss: SOPHiA GENETICS reported a second-quarter loss of $0.26 per share, worse than the $0.21 consensus estimate. Net loss remained elevated at $22.4 million, while reported and adjusted gross margins declined from the prior-year period. SOPHiA GENETICS earnings report

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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