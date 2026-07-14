SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 636,132 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the June 15th total of 263,601 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SOPHiA GENETICS news, CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,601,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,888,659.40. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $38,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,276.92. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 184,243 shares of company stock worth $987,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.96.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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