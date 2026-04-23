Sotera Health (SHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $270.8120 million for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.01 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.68 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 6.70%.Sotera Health's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sotera Health Stock Down 2.1%

Sotera Health stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.88. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Sotera Health from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $152,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,735,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,468,046.27. This trade represents a 43.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 342,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,186 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,156 shares of the company's stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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