Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.47 and traded as high as $49.21. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 206,503 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 12.89%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sound Financial Bancorp

In related news, CEO Laura Lee Stewart sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $38,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,400. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,402 shares of the bank's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,628 shares of the bank's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the bank's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

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