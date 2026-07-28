SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect SoundHound AI to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $52.4590 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,008,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,998,291. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 18,802 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $140,262.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 502,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,083.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 64,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $484,855.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,669,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,454,447.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,444. Insiders own 8.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.93.

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SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company's core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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