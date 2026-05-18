Free Trial
→ From the man who predicted 2008 crash… (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
SoundThinking logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SoundThinking has an average analyst rating of Hold, with seven firms covering the stock: one sell, three hold, and three buy ratings. The consensus 12-month price target is $14.00.
  • The company reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.54 per share and revenue of $24.18 million, which missed estimates. Revenue also fell 15% year over year, partly due to a difficult comparison with prior-year New York City Police Department contract renewals.
  • Despite the weak quarter, management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance for revenue of $109 million to $111 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% to 18%. The company also expects annual recurring revenue to grow from $95.4 million at the start of 2026 to about $110 million at the start of 2027.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SoundThinking from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSTI

Key Stories Impacting SoundThinking

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundThinking this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp acquired 15,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $112,619.22. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,039,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,564,921.70. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 137,417 shares of company stock worth $979,843. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 972,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 236,581 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 171,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,237 shares of the company's stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 62.3% during the third quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 292,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking Price Performance

SSTI stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.17. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. On average, research analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SoundThinking Right Now?

Before you consider SoundThinking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoundThinking wasn't on the list.

While SoundThinking currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines