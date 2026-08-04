SoundThinking (SSTI) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect SoundThinking to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $25.7660 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts expect SoundThinking to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SoundThinking Trading Up 3.8%

SSTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,148. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter worth $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 13.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SoundThinking from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SoundThinking from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SoundThinking from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

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