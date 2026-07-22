Southern Copper (SCCO) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $4.3224 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Southern Copper Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.80. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. The 1.012-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern Copper from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.10.

View Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,320.74. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 404 shares of company stock valued at $74,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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