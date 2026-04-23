Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

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Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $68.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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