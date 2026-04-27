Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 35745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp's payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 580 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,080. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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