Southern (SO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $8.2641 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Southern Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SO opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Southern's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Southern from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 6,669 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $643,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,740. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,416,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,015,205.34. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company's stock.

About Southern

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

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