Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.170-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Southwest Gas alerts: Sign Up

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6%

SWX stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The firm had revenue of $585.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $695.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.29.

View Our Latest Report on SWX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Southwest Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Gas wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Gas currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here