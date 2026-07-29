Southwest Gas (SWX) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $416.2040 million for the quarter. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.52 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Southwest Gas's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.9%

SWX stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $94.46.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Southwest Gas's payout ratio is 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $97.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 74.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,934 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,761 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,852 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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