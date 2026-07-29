S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Citigroup

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $454.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $553.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.06.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.69. 519,954 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P Global reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

S&P Global reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue reached $4.15 billion versus expectations of $4.12 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, supported by strong performance in Ratings and Indices. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50-$17.75 and expects more than $7 billion in share repurchases, while raising its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. The buyback plan could provide meaningful support for earnings per share and shareholder returns. S&P Global Earnings Guidance and Buybacks

Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $17.50-$17.75 and expects more than $7 billion in share repurchases, while raising its outlook for the Ratings and Indices businesses. The buyback plan could provide meaningful support for earnings per share and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding its data and analytics offerings through acquisitions and product launches, including a majority stake in African ratings firm Agusto & Company, datacenterHawk’s data-center intelligence business, and additional private-markets datasets integrated into Capital IQ Pro. These moves strengthen exposure to credit, infrastructure, private markets and AI-enabled workflows. Expanded Private Markets Datasets

The company is expanding its data and analytics offerings through acquisitions and product launches, including a majority stake in African ratings firm Agusto & Company, datacenterHawk’s data-center intelligence business, and additional private-markets datasets integrated into Capital IQ Pro. These moves strengthen exposure to credit, infrastructure, private markets and AI-enabled workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target to $553 from $555 but retained an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird cut its target to $513 from $521 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Both firms continue to see substantial long-term upside, but the target reductions suggest more cautious near-term expectations.

Barclays lowered its price target to $553 from $555 but retained an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird cut its target to $513 from $521 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Both firms continue to see substantial long-term upside, but the target reductions suggest more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The principal concern is that 2026 EPS guidance of $17.50-$17.75 is below prior Wall Street expectations, which several data providers put near $18.37-$18.98. In addition, Erste Group reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92, adding to concerns that growth may moderate after the strong second quarter.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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