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Space Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags seven space stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume to watch today: Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Boeing (BA), RTX (RTX), Intuitive Machines (LUNR), and Firefly Aerospace (FLY).
  • Space stocks are a thematic, often high-growth but capital‑intensive and volatile category whose returns depend heavily on technology milestones, government contracts, commercial adoption, and geopolitical or regulatory developments.
  • Rocket Lab is singled out with dedicated coverage as a key player in launch services and spacecraft manufacturing, making it a primary name to watch amid current sector activity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, RTX, Intuitive Machines, and Firefly Aerospace are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose core businesses are tied to the space industry — for example launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, ground systems and sensors, space-enabled data services, and other space-related technologies. To investors they represent a thematic, often high‑growth but capital‑intensive and volatile category whose returns depend on technology milestones, government contracts, commercial adoption, and geopolitical or regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Firefly Aerospace (FLY)

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLY

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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