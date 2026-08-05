SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.33, but opened at $112.37. SpaceX shares last traded at $112.03, with a volume of 40,201,506 shares changing hands.

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Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research set a $401.00 target price on SpaceX and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SpaceX to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.39.

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SpaceX Price Performance

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $201,137,000. Tema ETFs LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $32,037,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,027,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,383,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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