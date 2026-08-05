SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.33, but opened at $112.37. SpaceX shares last traded at $112.03, with a volume of 40,201,506 shares changing hands.
Trending Headlines about SpaceX
Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SpaceX reported second-quarter revenue of $7.81 billion, up 91.9% year over year, and an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share—better than the $0.26 loss analysts expected. Growth was driven by Starlink and AI cloud contracts. SpaceX Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on AI Cloud and Starlink Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted substantial future demand, including additional cloud-service contracts that begin ramping in October, a $47.5 billion backlog and ambitions to reach a $100 billion annualized revenue run rate by December. SpaceX's AI spending unnerves Wall Street despite promises of quick payoff
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained bullish ratings, including Needham at a $250 target and Cantor Fitzgerald at $246, citing Starlink expansion, AI growth and long-term opportunities in space infrastructure.
- Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX said it will use Nvidia hardware exclusively for its AI infrastructure. The move may improve execution and supports Nvidia, but it also reinforces concerns that SpaceX is committing heavily to expensive computing infrastructure. SpaceX Stock Craters as Musk Names Nvidia Exclusive AI Chip Supplier
- Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX also disclosed $295 million of Tesla Megapack purchases during the quarter, deepening business ties between Elon Musk’s companies but raising questions about related-party transactions and capital allocation. SpaceX has bought $329M worth of Tesla Megapacks so far this year
- Negative Sentiment: Capital expenditures surged to approximately $18.4 billion, including $15.8 billion for AI infrastructure—more than twice quarterly revenue. Investors are concerned that AI and space operations remain loss-making and that returns on this spending may take longer than management expects. SpaceX dives over AI spending surge rattles investors
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts estimate SpaceX could burn roughly $50 billion in cash this year, intensifying concerns about liquidity, dilution and the sustainability of its AI expansion despite strong EBITDA and Starlink profitability. Why SpaceX Stock Crashed After Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: About 911 million insider and pre-IPO shares become eligible for sale on August 6, potentially increasing supply and volatility while the stock remains well below its IPO price. Lockup expiry will offer the next test of investor appetite for SpaceX shares
- Negative Sentiment: SpaceX reported a roughly $540 million paper loss on its Bitcoin holdings, adding another source of earnings volatility.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research set a $401.00 target price on SpaceX and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SpaceX to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpaceX
SpaceX Price Performance
SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $201,137,000. Tema ETFs LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $32,037,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,027,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,383,000.
SpaceX Company Profile
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SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.
Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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