SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Shares Purchased Rep. John McGuire

Representative John McGuire (Republican-Virginia) recently bought shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SpaceX stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MERRILL LYNCH BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 7/7/2026.

on 7/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies NYSE: DELL on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/15/2026.

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SpaceX Stock Performance

Shares of SPCX stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.30. 46,382,810 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,493,516. SpaceX has a 52 week low of $145.07 and a 52 week high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in SpaceX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPCX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised SpaceX to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Trending Headlines about SpaceX

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About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

About SpaceX

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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