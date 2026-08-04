Spectral AI (MDAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Spectral AI to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $4.1680 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. On average, analysts expect Spectral AI to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Spectral AI Price Performance

NASDAQ MDAI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,532. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Spectral AI has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectral AI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,958 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectral AI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 199,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDAI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spectral AI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Spectral AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Spectral AI to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on MDAI

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc NASDAQ: MDAI is a technology company focused on delivering advanced analytics and insights through the application of machine learning to multi-spectral and hyperspectral data. Its core platform ingests imagery from satellites, aerial drones and ground-based sensors, applying proprietary algorithms to identify patterns and anomalies invisible to the naked eye. The company's solutions are designed to help clients make more informed decisions in areas such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, infrastructure inspection and resource exploration.

The company offers a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables users to visualize and analyze large volumes of spectral data via customizable dashboards.

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