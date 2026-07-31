Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Post Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $732.1880 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $708.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.45 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts: Sign Up

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Spectrum Brands's payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,500 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.85 per share, with a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,603,077.80. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,529 shares of the company's stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 798.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the company's stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spectrum Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spectrum Brands wasn't on the list.

While Spectrum Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here