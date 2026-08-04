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Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Spero Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.1250. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,373,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 35.58%.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSK plc bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,989,855 shares of the company's stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,151 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Intrepid Family Office LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to address multidrug‐resistant bacterial infections. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company aims to advance a pipeline of oral and intravenous antibiotic candidates designed to treat serious infectious diseases that pose significant public health challenges.

The company's lead candidate, tebipenem HBr, is an oral carbapenem antibiotic being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections caused by resistant Gram‐negative pathogens.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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