Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. NYSE: SPHR. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sphere Entertainment stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ROLLOVER IRA" account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide NYSE: HLT on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of McKesson NYSE: MCK on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group NYSE: SPG on 4/20/2026.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.61. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $174.60.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.41 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $150.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $159.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sphere Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 483 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,263 shares of the company's stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson's career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co NYSE: SPHR is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sphere Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sphere Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Sphere Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here