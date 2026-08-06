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Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Spin Master logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Spin Master has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from eight analysts, with six buy ratings and two holds. The average 12-month price target is C$27.20, above the reported C$20.77 share price.
  • Recent analyst updates were positive: Jefferies raised its target to C$26 and TD increased its target to C$27, with both maintaining buy ratings.
  • Spin Master reported quarterly revenue of C$620.03 million and earnings of C$0.11 per share. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, equivalent to a 2.3% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Spin Master? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$20.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.37.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Spin Master had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of C$620.03 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Spin Master's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.16%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp. TSX: TOY is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol ®, Melissa & Doug ®, Bakugan ® and Rubik's ® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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