Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

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Spin Master Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$20.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.37.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Spin Master had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of C$620.03 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Spin Master's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.16%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. TSX: TOY is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol ®, Melissa & Doug ®, Bakugan ® and Rubik's ® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

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