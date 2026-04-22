Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Theresa Condor Sells 1,200 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) CEO Theresa Condor sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $21,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 988,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,096,029.34. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Theresa Condor sold 1,201 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $15,444.86.

On Friday, February 20th, Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $355,803.36.

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Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 2,169,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,375. The firm has a market cap of $612.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Spire Global, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $23.59.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spire Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered Spire Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Spire Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.67.

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Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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