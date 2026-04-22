Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Peter Platzer Sells 1,800 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $32,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,485,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,119.12. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Peter Platzer sold 1,801 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,160.86.

On Friday, February 20th, Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $498,390.84.

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Spire Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPIR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. 2,169,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,375. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $612.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. iA Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Spire Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spire Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spire Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spire Global by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 78.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,240 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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