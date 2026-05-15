Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 77.12%.

Here are the key takeaways from Spire Global's conference call:

Spire said Q1 revenue of $15.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $10.2 million both beat the high end of guidance, while core revenue ex-maritime grew 13% year over year .

Spire said Q1 revenue of and adjusted EBITDA of both beat the high end of guidance, while core revenue ex-maritime grew . Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of $75 million-$85 million in revenue and said about 76% of that revenue is already under contract , with additional visibility from sole-source procurement opportunities.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance of in revenue and said about , with additional visibility from sole-source procurement opportunities. Spire highlighted major traction in RF geolocation (RFGL) , including five new U.S. orders, three international customers, and initial revenue generation, with the company saying the product is moving from technical milestone to revenue stream.

Spire highlighted major traction in , including five new U.S. orders, three international customers, and initial revenue generation, with the company saying the product is moving from technical milestone to revenue stream. The company’s Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder has achieved first light and is delivering data, while management said the data quality is meeting or exceeding targets and supports upcoming NOAA opportunities.

The company’s has achieved first light and is delivering data, while management said the data quality is meeting or exceeding targets and supports upcoming NOAA opportunities. Spire ended the quarter with about $50 million in cash and marketable securities and later raised an additional $65.5 million net in a private placement, saying the balance sheet provides runway through adjusted EBITDA breakeven and beyond.

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Spire Global Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,438. The company has a market cap of $671.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.42. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In related news, CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $355,803.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,116,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,435.93. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Johann Gabriel Oehme sold 12,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $108,817.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 221,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,861.59. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 138,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,025 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.50 price objective on Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Spire Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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