Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spire Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spire Global and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.17.

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Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $355,803.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,116,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,435.93. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Johann Gabriel Oehme sold 12,757 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $108,817.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 221,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,861.59. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 138,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,760 over the last quarter. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 745,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 214,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 129,990 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 418,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 85,492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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