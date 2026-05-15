Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Trading 4.4% Higher - What's Next?

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.0250. 273,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,239,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spire Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spire Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPIR

Spire Global Stock Up 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of $631.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Spire Global had a net margin of 77.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. On average, analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $163,213.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 267,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,129.28. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Johann Gabriel Oehme sold 12,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $108,817.21. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 221,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,861.59. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 138,033 shares of company stock worth $1,219,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Spire Global by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spire Global by 78.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spire Global by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spire Global by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Spire Global by 58.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 98,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company's stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

Further Reading

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