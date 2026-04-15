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Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Spire logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • FY 2026 EPS guidance: Spire issued guidance of $5.25–$5.45 for FY2026, above the consensus estimate of $5.11, and said FY2027 guidance was raised into the mid‑$5s per share.
  • Recent quarter: the company reported $1.77 EPS (vs. $1.62 expected) with revenue of $762.2M (slightly below expectations), and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.825 (annualized yield ~3.6%, payout ratio ~71.7%).
  • Market/analyst context: the stock trades around $92.56 with a P/E of ~20.1 and $5.47B market cap; analysts have a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $92.78, while several institutions have recently increased stakes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.400-5.600 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Spire has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $95.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spire's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spire from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.78.

View Our Latest Report on Spire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Spire by 158.1% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,990,000 after acquiring an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 44.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,263 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,646 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,560,000 after acquiring an additional 185,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spire by 53.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 172,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc NYSE: SR, formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire's service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Spire (NYSE:SR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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