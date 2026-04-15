Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.450 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spire from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Spire Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SR opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spire has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $95.31. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Spire's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc NYSE: SR, formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire's service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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