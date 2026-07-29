Spire (SR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Spire to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $394.6190 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $95.31. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Spire's payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. BTIG Research set a $101.00 price objective on Spire in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spire from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spire

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.46 per share, with a total value of $39,230.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $627,680. This trade represents a 6.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan L. Hyman sold 3,822 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $307,709.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,150,890.45. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,100. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc NYSE: SR, formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire's service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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