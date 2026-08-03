Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $431.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

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Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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