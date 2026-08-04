Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRAD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.56.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,505,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $431.19 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 366,157 shares of the company's stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,394,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,908,000 after buying an additional 1,238,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,643,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,570 shares of the company's stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 189,290 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Positive Sentiment: New multi-year agreements with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s potential addressable market, while the Wimbledon rights extension and broader iGaming initiatives support future growth.

New multi-year agreements with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s potential addressable market, while the Wimbledon rights extension and broader iGaming initiatives support future growth. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and maintained substantial liquidity with no debt outstanding under its expanded €250 million revolving credit facility.

Sportradar repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and maintained substantial liquidity with no debt outstanding under its expanded €250 million revolving credit facility. Positive Sentiment: Despite lower targets, Citizens JMP retained a “market outperform” rating with a $20 target, and Canaccord Genuity retained a “buy” rating with a $24 target—both implying considerable potential upside.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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