Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.32% from the company's current price.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sportradar Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.12.

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Sportradar Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sportradar Group

In related news, Director George Fleet acquired 7,850 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 160,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,913.29. This represents a 5.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Koerl acquired 143,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,891,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,278,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,141,538.56. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 357,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,220.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sportradar Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadlines in the existing Sportradar securities class action, keeping legal overhang in focus for shareholders.

Multiple law firms reiterated July 17, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadlines in the existing Sportradar securities class action, keeping legal overhang in focus for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Several notices cite allegations that Sportradar made misleading statements about compliance and its relationship with gambling operators, which may continue to weigh on sentiment until the case advances further.

Several notices cite allegations that Sportradar made misleading statements about compliance and its relationship with gambling operators, which may continue to weigh on sentiment until the case advances further. Negative Sentiment: The repeated litigation alerts and references to substantial investor losses can pressure the stock by reminding the market of potential legal costs, distraction, and reputational damage for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD).

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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