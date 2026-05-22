Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock's previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $648.81.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $37.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,541. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.71 and a 200 day moving average of $523.90.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,648. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,736,450,000 after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,869,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,042,000 after purchasing an additional 149,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,863,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,663,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,547,890,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,251,000 after purchasing an additional 647,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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