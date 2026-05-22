Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock's previous close.
SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $648.81.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT traded up $37.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,541. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.71 and a 200 day moving average of $523.90.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,648. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,736,450,000 after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,869,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,042,000 after purchasing an additional 149,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,863,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,663,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,108 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,547,890,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,251,000 after purchasing an additional 647,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify outlined upbeat long-term targets, including mid-teens annual revenue growth and gross margins of 35% to 40% by 2030, reinforcing the case for continued earnings and cash flow expansion. Spotify stock pops on guidance at first investor day since 2022
- Positive Sentiment: The company announced new AI-driven products, including tools for premium users to create covers and remixes, plus AI-powered podcast and audiobook creation features, which could open new revenue streams and deepen subscriber engagement. Spotify adds AI-powered Q&A and briefing generation features to podcasts
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify also struck a licensing deal with Universal Music Group for responsible AI-generated covers and remixes, which supports creator partnerships while giving the platform a differentiated product offering. Spotify strikes deal with Universal Music to let premium users create AI covers, remixes
- Positive Sentiment: Additional Investor Day announcements, such as reserving concert tickets for top fans, could improve user retention and increase premium value. Spotify Will Set Aside Concert Tickets for Artists' Superfans
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage on Spotify’s 20th anniversary and podcast strategy is more of a brand and product update than a clear near-term financial catalyst. Spotify 20th Anniversary: What Impact Did Podcasts Have On The Company?
- Negative Sentiment: One report noted that Spotify may face higher costs in Canada due to rule changes, which could pressure margins if broader regulatory cost headwinds emerge. Netflix, Spotify to face higher costs as Canada changes rules
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Spotify investors, a legal overhang that can weigh on sentiment even if no wrongdoing is proven. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spotify Technology S.A. - SPOT
Spotify Technology Company Profile
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Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
See Also
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